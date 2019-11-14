BELLEVILLE — A Belleville man is facing a first-degree attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed his girlfriend at home.
David Bryant, 53, is also charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say they got a call at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday about a domestic disturbance.
Police pulled up to the home and went around to the backyard, where they say they found Bryant trying to harm himself with a knife and told him to drop it.
Bryant refused and police used a Taser on him, treated him on the scene and took him to the St. Clair County Jail.
The woman did not have life-threatening injuries, according to police. But she had deep cuts on her hands from trying to defend herself, they said.
She and her son, who was reportedly not injured, ran to a neighbor's house.
Bryant is being held in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.