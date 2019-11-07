BELLEVILLE — A man was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree for allegedly breaking into his mother's home and stabbing her, police said.
Andrew Huber, 25, of Belleville, was also charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of home invasion.
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call on Tuesday during which a woman could be heard screaming for help, but dispatchers could not speak with her. A dispatcher found a name and address associated with the cell phone number and police responded to the 600 block of Vicksburg Drive at about 1 p.m.
Through a front window of the home police could see a woman who appeared to be injured. As officers attempted to force their way in, they saw Huber walk into the room toward the woman holding a knife, officials said. Police drew their guns and ordered him to drop the knife, which he did. Huber opened the door and was arrested.
The woman was treated by medics at the scene and told police that Huber was her son, and that he had forced his way into the house. The two argued, and then Huber allegedly attacked and stabbed his mother.
The woman was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where she is listed as stable.
Huber is being held on $500,000 bail.