BELLEVILLE — The office of St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric on Saturday charged Dominick C. Mohead with first-degree murder related to the shooting death of a woman found in a house here Friday.
The prosecutor's office identified the victim as Kristine Gibbons. Police were called Friday morning to a home in the 3900 block of South Park Drive as part of a welfare check. They found Gibbons dead inside with a gunshot wound.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Mohead, 26, knew the victim. But he lists his address as the 3900 block of South Park Drive.
Mohead turned himself into police when officers arrived at the house Friday. His bond was set at $1 million and he remained in custody.