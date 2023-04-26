UPDATED with bail information, other details from state's attorney spokesman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man from Belleville has been charged with a 2017 murder at the Norman Owens housing complex in East St. Louis.

U.S. marshals and officers with the Illinois State Police arrested James D. O'Neal Jr. on Tuesday, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bail.

O'Neal, 33, is accused of shooting two men on Aug. 13, 2017, in a robbery attempt on the parking lot of the housing complex.

Phillip S. Smith, 21, of East St. Louis, died after being shot in the head and chest as he sat in a parked car. His backseat passenger, Teon Slaughter, also 21, survived but was severely hurt after being shot in his upper body.

The St. Clair County state's attorney filed the charges Monday. Two co-defendants, Devonte Lindsey and Shavon Brownlee, were charged and convicted years ago.

O'Neal's name surfaced in the cases years ago and his role was alleged in court documents related to Brownlee's appeal. It wasn't clear why O'Neal is only now facing charges.

Chris Allen with the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office told the Post-Dispatch that the charges this week against O'Neal are based on a "followup investigation by the Illinois State Police." These charges are the first filed against O'Neal for the death of Smith, Allen said.

The Illinois State Police refused to answer any questions Wednesday about their probe, referring a reporter to the prosecutor.

O'Neal's defense attorney, Porsha O'Neal, said she was still waiting for discovery documents from prosecutors and declined comment for now.

Court documents in Brownlee's case said Slaughter told police that he had been asleep in the back seat of Smith's car. He woke up to find that he was injured and Smith was dead. He couldn't use his phone to call for help because his wrists were injured, so he walked to the nearest apartment for help and banged on the door with his head.

Brownlee told police that he, Lindsey and O'Neal approached a man sleeping in a car at the housing complex and tried to take a bag from the car, court records said. When Lindsey reached through the passenger side window for the bag, Smith woke up and was attacked, according to an Illinois appeals court document in Brownlee's case from last September.

Lindsey was sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison on two counts of aggravated battery, Allen said.

Brownlee pleaded guilty of first-degree murder and was initially sentenced to a 40-year prison sentence. He later tried to withdraw his plea; the court wouldn't let him but did reduce his sentence to 35 years in prison.