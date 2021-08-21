 Skip to main content
Belleville man charged with murder for stabbing, killing landlord
BELLEVILLE — Prosecutors on Saturday charged a 48-year-old Belleville man with killing his landlord during an argument.

Belleville police were dispatched to the 200 block of Walnut Street around 4:42 p.m. Friday and found a man lying on the ground, suffering from a stab wound.

They entered an open apartment nearby and found another man covered in blood.

Neighbors told police they had seen Arthur R. Parris arguing with his landlord before the fight got physical, police said.

Parris is facing a single charge of first-degree murder. He is being held in Belleville on $800,000 bail.

The man who had been stabbed was transported to a hospital where he later died. Authorities had not identified him as of Saturday evening.

