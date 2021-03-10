 Skip to main content
Belleville man charged with murder
Belleville man charged with murder

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville man was charged with murder Wednesday in a fatal shooting that happened two days earlier. 

Jahmal Alexander is accused of killing Tysean Gilmore on Monday when he shot into Gilmore's car. He is charged with first-degree murder. 

Alexander's bail was set at $1 million. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. 

Jahmal Alexander

Alexander

The case was investigated by Illinois State Police. 

No other information was available Wednesday evening. 

