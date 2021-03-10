Belleville man charged with murder

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville man was charged with murder Wednesday in a fatal shooting that happened two days earlier.
Jahmal Alexander is accused of killing Tysean Gilmore on Monday when he shot into Gilmore's car. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Alexander's bail was set at $1 million. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.
The case was investigated by Illinois State Police.
No other information was available Wednesday evening.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today