Belleville man dies in Metro East crash

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — A Belleville man died Wednesday after a traffic crash near Godfrey.
John W. Hawkins, 72, was a passenger in 2008 white Lexus traveling north on U.S. Highway 67. The driver tried to cut into the right lane between a semitrailer and another car, according to the Illinois State Police.
The Lexus hit the back of the trailer, was sent off the road and crashed into a construction zone sign.
The driver of the Lexus, 46-year-old Paul J. Hawkins, of St. Louis, was transported to the hospital with injuries, officers said.
The accident happened near Ingham Lane at 3 p.m., officers said. The report didn't say whether the men were wearing seat belts.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.