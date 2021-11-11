Belleville man dies in Metro East crash

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — A Belleville man died Wednesday after a traffic crash near Godfrey.

John W. Hawkins, 72, was a passenger in 2008 white Lexus traveling north on U.S. Highway 67. The driver tried to cut into the right lane between a semitrailer and another car, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Lexus hit the back of the trailer, was sent off the road and crashed into a construction zone sign.

The driver of the Lexus, 46-year-old Paul J. Hawkins, of St. Louis, was transported to the hospital with injuries, officers said.

The accident happened near Ingham Lane at 3 p.m., officers said. The report didn't say whether the men were wearing seat belts.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.