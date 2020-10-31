Belleville man drove nearly twice the speed limit before deadly crash in St. Charles, charges say

ST. CHARLES — A Belleville man was speeding at nearly twice the posted limit in February when he crashed into a pickup truck, killing its driver.

John W. Sullivan, 42, of the 800 block of East B Street, was charged Monday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed Paul Sylvia, 59, of St. Charles.

Charges say that at 5:30 a.m. Feb. 22, Sullivan was driving his Nissan Altima north on Harry S. Truman Boulevard at 77 mph in a 40 mph zone moments before he collided with Sylvia's Chevrolet Colorado pickup as Sylvia made a left turn out of the Trails of Sunbrook.

Sullivan slowed to 61.5 mph a half-second before the crash, charges say. Sylvia was partly ejected from his truck and died at the scene. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Sullivan, who also was injured in the crash, consented to a blood test which showed no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system, charges say. He was on his way to work at the time of the crash. Police checked Sullivan's cellphone usage at the time of the crash and found no activity over the previous eight hours.

Sylvia lived in the 600 block of Trails of Sunbrook.