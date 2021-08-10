 Skip to main content
Belleville man found guilty after arranging online to have sex with 10-year-old girl
EAST ST. LOUIS — A Belleville man was found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday of trying to arrange sexual activity with a minor. 

Sean P. Van Horn, 49, could face at least 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 16, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois. 

Van Horn was arrested on May 28, 2020, one month after he responded to a Craigslist ad that advertised incest and sexual activities for a 10-year-old girl, the U.S. attorney's office said. Van Horn thought the ad was placed by the girl's father, but it was actually placed by the FBI. 

Van Horn exchanged multiple messages with an undercover agent that described sexual acts he wanted to perform on the girl, the U.S. attorney's office said. He was arrested at a prearranged meeting location in O'Fallon, Illinois.

