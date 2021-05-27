Belleville man indicted for producing, distributing child pornography

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man has been charged in federal court after prosecutors say he coerced two minors, one younger than 12, to create sexually explicit images of themselves, court officials said Thursday.

Zachary Dennert, 19, of Belleville, is also accused of transporting images of a third minor in August 2020 and distributing child pornography on the internet in September 2020. Dennert pleaded not guilty on Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate. He is being held pending a hearing next week.

If found guilty, Dennert could face decades in federal prison.

The case was investigated by O'Fallon, Illinois, police and the United States Secret Service.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.