Belleville man killed in shooting

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville man was killed in a shooting on West Main Street late Friday. 

Deante J. White, 33, was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. at the scene of the shooting in the 9800 block of West Main Street.

Belleville police officers responding to the shooting found White had been shot multiple times.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a regional police task force, is investigating the shooting. 

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

