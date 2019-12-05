EAST ST. LOUIS — A chemist and business owner from Belleville has been sentenced in federal court here to five years of probation and ordered to pay $335,934 to clean up hazardous waste he abandoned in a Millstadt building, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.
Lawrence D. Rutledge, 57, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of knowingly storing hazardous waste without a permit. He was sentenced Tuesday.
He admitted as part of his plea that he'd operated Advanced Asymmetrics Inc., a company that synthesized specialty chemicals for the pharmaceutical industry, at 109 S. Kossuth St. in Millstadt, prosecutors said. The building is near a residential area and a senior living home.
Rutledge stopped paying property taxes around 2011 and electrical, water and sewer services were shut off in the following years, prosecutors said.
Illinois Environmental Protection Agency workers discovered hundreds of containers in the building in August 2015, including one labeled picric acid, which can explode if disturbed. Another, labeled sodium cyanide, was stored within an inch of an acid that could have formed cyanide gas if the two were combined, prosecutors said.