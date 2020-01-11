Belleville man's death in St. Louis alley ruled a homicide

ST. LOUIS — When police found a man dead in an alley with injuries to his face and death Friday, they classified it as a "sudden death."

It became more ominous on Saturday, when police said the man, Roger Richardson, 48, of Belleville, had suffered a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.

Richardson was found in the 4000 block of De Tonty Street about 5:30 a.m. Friday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Interstate 44 in the Shaw neighborhood, where crime reports are up about 3 % from the same six months a year ago.