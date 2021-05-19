Belleville man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed early Wednesday in East St. Louis, police say.
Illinois State Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. to 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue, where they found the man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle. The man has not yet been identified.
Illinois police are leading the investigation.
No other details were available Wednesday.
From staff reports
