Belleville man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed early Wednesday in East St. Louis, police say. 

Illinois State Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. to 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue, where they found the man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle. The man has not yet been identified. 

Illinois police are leading the investigation. 

No other details were available Wednesday. 

