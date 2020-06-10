You are the owner of this article.
Belleville man tried to meet 14-year-old boy for sex but found police instead, charges say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Belleville man sought to have sex with a 14-year-old boy but instead landed in handcuffs after encountering a St. Louis County detective, charges say.

Kenneth Rogers, 22, of the 300 block of North 6th Street, was charged Tuesday with enticement or attempted enticement of a child younger than 15.

According to charges filed Tuesday, Rogers went to a hotel Monday in St. Louis County after arranging a meeting for sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

When Rogers arrived, police took him into custody, charges say.

"The defendant also asked whether I would assist him in kidnapping and sexually abusing a child," Detective Adam Kavanaugh wrote in a probable cause statement.

Bail for Rogers was set at $200,000 cash-only. No lawyer was listed for Rogers in court records. 

Kenneth Rogers

Kenneth Rogers of Belleville was charged in St. Louis County with enticement of a child.
