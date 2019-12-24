Belleville neighbor shoots armed intruder at apartment, police say

BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident in which police say an armed intruder was shot twice in an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that just before 4:30 p.m., a 20-year-old armed man tried to steal a woman's car in a parking lot near Elmway Court.

He wasn't able to steal the car, according to police. The man went to a nearby apartment building, breaking several windows, and held a group of people inside an apartment at gunpoint, they say.

Police believe a neighbor heard a commotion in the apartment and came to the residence armed. The neighbor saw the intruder and shot him twice, police say.

Police arrived and helped get the intruder to a hospital.

The man has injuries that aren't life-threatening, and police have not reported any additional injuries.