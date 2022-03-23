Belleville nurse pleads guilty in case of patient’s death

MADISON COUNTY — A Belleville nurse pleaded guilty to charges connected to allegations that she failed to perform CPR on a nursing home patient, leading to their death in 2017.
Illinois State Police investigators said Christy McCall, 45, was alerted by her coworkers at Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center that a resident was unresponsive.
However, police said McCall did not enter the resident’s room to provide the necessary medical aid, ultimately contributing to the resident’s death.
McCall pleaded guilty to reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, in Madison County on March 14. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and must pay $1,039 in fees and fines.
By pleading guilty, prosecutors agreed to dismiss McCall’s original charges of criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in death and criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in injury.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation suspended McCall’s nursing license due to the investigation.
The case began on Aug. 1, 2017, when the administrator of the Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center notified the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau of the allegations.
People are encouraged to call the ISP Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-557-9503 to report suspected fraud or abuse of medical providers involved in the Medicaid system.
