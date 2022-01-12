Belleville police seek suspect who robbed and shot woman in head

BELLEVILLE — Police were searching for a man who shot a woman in the head during a robbery in Belleville early Wednesday.
The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.
Police said the woman was walking into a business in the 9200 block of West Main Street around 8 a.m. when a man approached her with a gun demanding she hand over her purse.
The woman and man fought over the purse, police said. Eventually the man got her purse, and he fired a shot at the woman, which struck her in the head.
The man ran off on foot, and remained at large, police said.
Belleville police are asking nearby residents to check their home surveillance cameras for footage of the man around the time of the incident, and contact the Investigations Division at 618-234-1212.
From staff reports
