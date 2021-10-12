Belleville teen dies in Swansea park

SWANSEA — A 17-year-old Belleville girl died early Tuesday in a Swansea park, police said.
Police received a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. for a 17-year-old girl who was unconscious and not breathing, possibly due to an overdose, at Centennial Park, 311 North Belt East.
Swansea police, firefighters and EMS workers tried to revive her with no success, police said.
St. Clair Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the teen, Amber Watson, of the 200 block of South 19th Street in Belleville, was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. by his office. Dye said information about the cause and manner of death would have to wait for the autopsy.
Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Jason Frank at (618) 233-8114.
