Belleville woman charged in drunken driving collision that killed one, injured another
Belleville woman charged in drunken driving collision that killed one, injured another

Belleville woman charged in drunk driving accident that killed one, injured another

Erin Arras was charged Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle died following a Labor Day collision. Photo courtesy of the Madison County State's Attorney's Office

EDWARDSVILLE — A Belleville woman was charged Thursday after prosecutors say she was driving drunk when she caused an accident that killed a woman and injured another person on Labor Day.

Erin L. Arras, 44, was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, according to a statement released by the office Thursday.

Alton police responded Monday to a report of a car hitting a motorcycle in the 700 block of West Broadway in Alton. Arras was driving a Nissan Altima that pulled out of a commercial parking lot and into the path of the motorcycle, prosecutors said.

Natasha J. Dillinger, 27, of Bethalto, was a passenger on the motorcycle and suffered severe injuries in the crash. She died Wednesday. The driver of the motorcycle also was injured.

“Every year around Labor Day weekend we warn of the dangers of drunk driving and the horrific aftermath it can cause," Madison County State Attorney Tom Gibbons said in the statement. "This is a message to people who consider getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, that there will be consequences, you will receive Madison County justice. My sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of Ms. Dillinger.”

Arras was being held on $500,000 bail. If found guilty, she faces three to 14 years in prison. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney to comment on the charge.

Arras has two previous charges in St. Clair County for driving under the influence.

