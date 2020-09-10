Belleville woman charged in drunken driving collision that killed one, injured another

EDWARDSVILLE — A Belleville woman was charged Thursday after prosecutors say she was driving drunk when she caused an accident that killed a woman and injured another person on Labor Day.

Erin L. Arras, 44, was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, according to a statement released by the office Thursday.

Alton police responded Monday to a report of a car hitting a motorcycle in the 700 block of West Broadway in Alton. Arras was driving a Nissan Altima that pulled out of a commercial parking lot and into the path of the motorcycle, prosecutors said.

Natasha J. Dillinger, 27, of Bethalto, was a passenger on the motorcycle and suffered severe injuries in the crash. She died Wednesday. The driver of the motorcycle also was injured.

“Every year around Labor Day weekend we warn of the dangers of drunk driving and the horrific aftermath it can cause," Madison County State Attorney Tom Gibbons said in the statement. "This is a message to people who consider getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, that there will be consequences, you will receive Madison County justice. My sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of Ms. Dillinger.”