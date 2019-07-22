EAST ST. LOUIS — A Belleville woman found fatally shot Sunday in East St. Louis is the third Metro East woman found dead with gunshot wounds this month.
Amanda Legare, 38, of the 500 block of 17th Street in Belleville, was found dead about 5:30 a.m. Sunday shortly at the intersection between Jefferson and Belleview avenues, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Legare had a gunshot wound to the neck, Dye said. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police are investigating her death.
Illinois State Police are also investigating the deaths of two Metro East women found fatally shot within 24 hours of each other in Washington Park earlier this month.
Lt. Calvin Brown said police are investigating whether the deaths are connected.
The first victim, Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra, was found among overgrown vegetation at about 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 56th Street, police said.
Police discovered the second victim, Bridgett Williams, 56, of Washington Park, at about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at John Thornton Memorial Park.
Both women were "known to frequent" the Washington Park area, police said.
Legare was known to frequent the East St. Louis area, Brown said.
He asked anyone with information about the three fatal shootings to call investigators at 618-346-3760 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.