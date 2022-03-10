 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belleville woman gets 8-year term in deadly drunken driving crash

EDWARDSVILLE — A Belleville woman was sentenced to eight years in prison in a deadly drunken driving crash that killed the passenger of a motorcycle in 2020, officials said Thursday.

Erin L. Arras, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, according to Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine's office.

Arras pulled out of a commercial lot in a Nissan Altima and collided with a motorcycle Sept. 7, 2020, in the 700 block of West Broadway in Alton. The motorcycle's driver also was hurt.

Belleville woman charged in drunk driving accident that killed one, injured another

Erin Arras was charged Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle died following a Labor Day collision. Photo courtesy of the Madison County State's Attorney's Office

Natasha J. Dillinger, 27, of Bethalto, a passenger of the motorcycle, died two days later, authorities said. Arras' blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit of .08 percent.

