Belleville woman gets 8-year term in deadly drunken driving crash

EDWARDSVILLE — A Belleville woman was sentenced to eight years in prison in a deadly drunken driving crash that killed the passenger of a motorcycle in 2020, officials said Thursday.

Erin L. Arras, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, according to Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine's office.

Arras pulled out of a commercial lot in a Nissan Altima and collided with a motorcycle Sept. 7, 2020, in the 700 block of West Broadway in Alton. The motorcycle's driver also was hurt.

Natasha J. Dillinger, 27, of Bethalto, a passenger of the motorcycle, died two days later, authorities said. Arras' blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit of .08 percent.

