Beloved community member honored more than a year after being killed in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A crowd of about 100 people attended the long-awaited memorial and unveiling of a statue for a Maryland Heights Community Center employee who was killed on the job in February of 2020.

The statue in Vago Park depicts two children reading a book on top of a globe, a tribute to Maria Lucas, 45, who was shot on Feb. 24, 2020, while she was working the front desk of the community center. A part-time janitor and co-worker, Michael J. Honkomp, has been charged in her death.

”It’s fitting for her. It really is. She loved children,” said Felicia Jackson, who worked with Lucas. “She was the epitome of happiness. Even when you did something to piss her off, she was still happy and still had that big smile on her face.”

Community members, police and family shared remembrances at the memorial about the Olivette woman’s life, which they said she dedicated to others, especially children. Vago Park was where Lucas took children when she served as a camp counselor.

The memorial had been scheduled for last spring, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.