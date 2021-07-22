Beloved community member honored more than a year after being killed in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A crowd of about 100 people attended the long-awaited memorial and unveiling of a statue for a Maryland Heights Community Center employee who was killed on the job in February of 2020.
The statue in Vago Park depicts two children reading a book on top of a globe, a tribute to Maria Lucas, 45, who was shot on Feb. 24, 2020, while she was working the front desk of the community center. A part-time janitor and co-worker, Michael J. Honkomp, has been charged in her death.
”It’s fitting for her. It really is. She loved children,” said Felicia Jackson, who worked with Lucas. “She was the epitome of happiness. Even when you did something to piss her off, she was still happy and still had that big smile on her face.”
Community members, police and family shared remembrances at the memorial about the Olivette woman’s life, which they said she dedicated to others, especially children. Vago Park was where Lucas took children when she served as a camp counselor.
The memorial had been scheduled for last spring, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She was willing to help anyone with anything that they needed, and she did so with a huge smile on her face,” said Adam Peper, Parks and Recreation manager of the community center. “When you walk the trail here at Vago Park and you see the monument we just presented, you’ll remember Maria. When you reach into your pocket or your purse and you pull out this keepsake, you will remember Maria. When you visit the community center and you see her plaque on the wall, remember Maria. Think about her smile. Think about her infectious laugh; think of the love she poured out to everyone she met.”
On the day she was killed, Lucas was at the front desk of the community center where she had worked since 2017. Honkomp became angry with Lucas because she “corrected him for using profanity over the community center radios” and asked Honkomp to leave work for the day, a co-worker later told police.
“Honkomp then received his coat from the employee locker room, responded to the front desk, and is captured on video shooting the victim in the facial area at point blank range,” court documents said. Police recovered a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol at the scene along with two ammunition magazines.
More than 150 people, many of them children, were at the community center when gunfire erupted there on Feb. 24. Honkomp was wounded by Maryland Heights Officer Larry Jerrod, who confronted him in the lobby.
Honkomp was hospitalized and later charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, assault and resisting with the arrest in a felony. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13.
A week after Lucas was killed, her father, Virgil Lucas, 78, died after a long battle with heart and kidney problems. Six months before the shooting, her mother, Warlita Lucas, died from lung cancer.
Thursday night, however, her loved ones chose not to focus on Lucas’ death but on the impact she had on others throughout her life.
”She was a delight from day one,” said Lucas’ aunt, Kathi Lucas-Johnson. “When things were really grim, she had this way of turning it into a joke where everybody could laugh, laugh it off.”
Lucas began her career in special education in the Ritenour School District and throughout her life volunteered with children. She attended Fontbonne College after graduating from Ladue Horton Watkins High School in 1992.
In continuing the spirit of service in Lucas’ name, the city set up a school supply drive at the Maryland Heights Community Center with a deadline of Aug. 20. On Oct. 16, the city will provide supplies to decorate Lucas’ memorial in Vago Park.