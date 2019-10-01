Florissant — A man from Berkeley pleaded guilty to federal felony charges Tuesday and admitted both dealing fentanyl that killed a Florissant man and trying to get a witness to lie .
Dayon J. Fips, 37, pleaded guilty to distribution of drugs resulting in death, witness tampering and being a felon in possession of both a firearm and body armor.
During Tuesday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler told U.S. District Judge John Ross that Fips and the victim, identified only as N.B., had exchanged about 600 phone calls between June 1, 2018 and July 31, 2018, when N.B. died.
Fips gave N.B. a ride to the bank, and about 90 minutes after N.B. got home, his father found him unresponsive. The man's father unsuccessfully tried to use Narcan to try to counteract the fentanyl, Wissler said. Emergency responders also failed to revive him.
Florissant police used N.B.'s phone records to find Fips. When they searched Fips' home in the 8800 block of Harrell Drive 22 days after the death, they found five pistols, body armor, and both heroin and fentanyl, Wissler said.
Fips admitted to police that he'd sold N.B. drugs multiple times, and admitted taking him to the bank on the day of his death, Wissler said.
As part of the plea, he also admitted giving a letter to his girlfriend when she visited him in jail. The letter was part of a scheme to get a witness to lie and say police planted drugs and forced the witness to lie about Fips selling drugs.
Fips was convicted of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in St. Louis Circuit Court in 2004 , and sentenced to 17 years in prison, Wissler said. He was released on parole in 2017 and was still on parole at the time of the crime, she said.
If Ross accepts the plea, Fips will be sentenced in January to 20 years in prison, as part of an agreement between Fips lawyer Joseph Hogan and Wissler.