Berkeley father who waved gun at bus driver and students gets 5-year prison term

CLAYTON — A Berkeley man who stormed aboard a school bus with a loaded pistol to threaten the driver and several children was sentenced this week to five years in prison.

Christian M. Goodson, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven counts of child endangerment and other charges of unlawful use of a weapon, assault and property damage. Judge Stanley Wallach sentenced him to a five-year term that includes credit for the 15 months he has been in jail.

Authorities said in February 2020 Goodson, then the father of a sixth-grader, smashed the window of a Ferguson-Florissant School District bus wielding a loaded .45-caliber pistol at Fay and Canyon drives because he was angry a student had been fighting with one of his children. He pushed the bus driver and waved the gun at her and nine middle-schoolers.

A school principal told parents in a letter last year that Goodson forced his way onto the bus and was aboard for 37 seconds.