Berkeley man charged in death of girlfriend's toddler son

UPDATED at 10:40 a.m. with name of child who died

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— A Berkeley man accused of grabbing and punching a 2-year-old boy in Florissant has been charged in the toddler's death.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Dajuan Louden with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. His bail was set at $200,000 cash.

Louden, 25, lives in the 8200 block of Davenport Drive in Berkeley.

Authorities identified the boy who died as Jayceon Skaggs. Police said Jayceon was the son of Louden's girlfriend.

Louden admitted "aggressively grabbing" and punching Jayceon in the back on Feb. 1 in Florissant, according to court documents filed in St. Louis County. Prosecutors say Louden hit the boy multiple times. That attack led to the boy's death, police said.

The boy was fatally injured at an apartment in the 3200 block of Cross Keys Drive. Police were called to the home for the boy's "sudden death."

Louden did not have an attorney listed in the court file Wednesday.

Staff writer Kim Bell contributed to this report.

