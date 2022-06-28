 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Berkeley man charged in Pine Lawn homicides

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Berkeley man has been charged with the fatal shootings of two men in Pine Lawn on Friday.

Trevontae Sain, 20, was charged Monday with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of Jacob Pierce and Marcko Willingham, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

North County Police Cooperative officers found the men shot in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:15 p.m. They were later pronounced dead, and the Major Case Squad was asked to investigate.

Pierce, 19, was from Arnold, and Willingham, 24, was from St. Louis.

Sain was being held on $500,000 cash bail at the St. Louis County Justice Center. His next court date is scheduled for July 5. 

