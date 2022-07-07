Berkeley man charged with beating 76-year-old neighbor to death with baseball bat

UPDATED at 2 p.m. with background on victim, photo

BERKELEY — A Berkeley man who beat his 76-year-old neighbor to death with a baseball bat said "that felt good" when he stopped swinging the bat, authorities alleged in court documents released Thursday.

Isaac Heath, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eileen Benson Schnitker. Heath lived at 8839 Kathlyn Drive, next door to Schnitker.

Schnitker was found dead Wednesday morning on her front porch. Schnitker had been beaten in the face and head and suffered stab wounds to the abdomen, authorities said.

Schnitker's niece, Cheryl Benson Kaufman of Tampa, Florida, said her aunt was an extraordinary woman. "The most caring, loving. Always positive," Kaufman said. "She adored her family. Smart as a damn whip."

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said the crime left him speechless.

Police arrested Heath at the scene, and he was being held Thursday in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $750,000 cash bail. His mugshot was not immediately available. In addition to murder, Heath is charged with armed criminal action. Court records do not list an attorney for him yet.

According to a Berkeley police detective, Heath was standing on Schnitker's porch, swinging the bat, and then a witness heard Heath say, "That felt good." Police haven't offered a possible motive for the attack.

Neighbors say Heath appeared to be suffering mental health issues since his family moved out recently. Heath had lived at the home with his parents on Kathlyn Drive until about a month ago, when his parents moved out, neighbor Erin Cooper said.

After that, Cooper said she heard noises coming from the home, either loud music or screaming or shouting. Police showed up a few times in the middle of the night to check things out, Cooper said.

"He was having some mental issues, mentally unstable," said Cooper, who lives across the street. "Since his parents moved, I have not seen him leave the house once. Just screaming and loud music."

Schnitker's son, Jason Schneider, 49, said his mom was a retired medical assistant from SSM Health. She lived with her two dogs, and her son lived a few blocks away. Twice a day, her son would bring his dogs over so they could play with his mom's dogs; she would make lunch or dinner for her son and they would visit, he said.

Schneider was her only child, and he said she was a wonderful mom. Schneider didn't know Heath and didn't think his mom had any issues with her neighbor. "She wasn't (afraid of him), not to my knowledge," Schneider said.

Schnitker's two-bedroom bungalow, wrapped in cream-colored vinyl siding, was separated from Heath's home by a one-car, asphalt driveway.

On Wednesday, Schneider said he got an urgent call from another neighbor who said someone had thrown a concrete statue through the kitchen window of Schneider's mother's home.

By the time Schneider got to his mom's block, crime scene tape blocked him from getting close. Schnitker's relatives suspect Schnitker heard a disturbance, raced outside to investigate, and that's when she was attacked on her front porch. Police aren't elaborating on the timeline of the attack.

'I think she's hurt'

One longtime neighbor, who told the Post-Dispatch she was too afraid to provide her name, watched part of the confrontation from her window. She said she heard breaking glass and called 911 for the first time when she saw Heath halfway up Schnitker's driveway.

"I said, 'You need to go check on her. I think she's hurt,'" the neighbor told dispatchers. "I continued watching him when I hung up. Then I saw him cross back to his house, and that's when I saw the baseball bat."

She called 911 a second time, urging them to hurry up, and told police about the silver baseball bat. "I didn't see him kill her," the neighbor said.

Sharlesha Owens, a resident of Kathlyn Drive of at least 20 years, lives directly across the street from the crime scene. She said she works from home and was surprised she didn't hear anything. She knew little about Heath but said it seemed like he had some mental health issues.

"We don't do enough for mental health" in society, Owens said. "We don't have enough resources for that."

The county prosecutor, Bell, said in a release, "The fact patterns of some crimes leave you speechless, and this is one of those."

The release closed by saying that the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the eligibility for parole. In Missouri, the death sentence is still an option but Bell's office has said it won't ask for it. Murder is so bad, Bell's spokesman said, that the government should not be doing it either.

"It's a tragedy," said Schnitker's niece, Kaufman. "I wanna know that this guy is gonna rot in jail or he's gonna get the death penalty."

Schneider, the son, said he wasn't ready to talk about what punishment he'd demand for his mom's killer. "I haven't gotten too angry yet," Schneider said.

Schneider said he is busy trying to coordinate a memorial for his mom. He said anyone who wants to help could donate in his mom's name to an animal organization.

"She lived for her animals," Schneider said.

