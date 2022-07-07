Berkeley man charged with beating neighbor to death with baseball bat

BERKELEY — A Berkeley man who beat his neighbor to death with a baseball bat said "that felt good" when he stopped swinging the bat, authorities alleged in court documents released Thursday.

Isaac Heath, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eileen Schnitker. His address is listed in court records as 8839 Kathlyn Drive.

Schnitker was found dead Wednesday on the front porch at her Kathlyn Drive home, next door to Heath's residence. She was about 75 years old.

Schnitker was beaten in the face and head and suffered stab wounds to the abdomen, authorities said.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said the crime left him speechless.

Police arrested Heath at the scene. He was being held Thursday in lieu of $750,000 cash bail. No mugshot was immediately available.

In addition to murder, Heath is charged with armed criminal action. Court records do not list an attorney for him yet.

According to a Berkeley police detective, Heath was heard standing over Schnitker's body after hitting her, saying "That felt good." Police have not offered a possible motive for the attack.

Schnitker's family could not be reached.

Her two-bedroom bungalow, wrapped in vinyl siding, was separated by her neighbor's by a one-car asphalt driveway.

The county prosecutor, Bell, said in a release that, "The fact patterns of some crimes leave you speechless, and this is one of those."

The release closed by saying that the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the eligibility for parole. In Missouri, the death sentence is still an option but Bell's office has said it won't ask for it. Murder is so bad, Bell's spokesman said, that the government should not be doing it either.

