Berkeley man charged with falsely reporting active shooter at Pontoon Beach packaging plant

Dozens of police officers swarmed the area with guns drawn. About 200 workers were evacuated from the plant.

After police searched the building, Sesson approached an officer and said he was the person who called police, Modrusic said. Sesson pointed to another man he claimed was the gunman. Sesson and the man he accused of trying to hurt him were both taken to the police station for questioning.

After detectives talked with both men, Modrusic said, they concluded that Sesson was lying. Police said there never was a shooting, and no one had a gun. It wasn't clear, authorities said, if Sesson ever really thought he was in danger.

"I don't what his problem was," Modrusic said of Sesson. "I don't know what his mental state was completely."

At the police station, officers found Sesson had hidden marijuana and methamphetamines in his underwear, Modrusic said.

The other man was released without charges.

Sesson was convicted in 2013 of the robbery, drug and burglary cases in St. Louis County and was given several prison sentences to run concurrently over 12 years, Brix said. He spent a total of nearly six years behind bars, until his most recent parole this month.

