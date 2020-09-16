 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berkeley man charged with molesting three girls between 1992 and 2007
0 comments

Berkeley man charged with molesting three girls between 1992 and 2007

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

BERKELEY — A Berkeley man was charged Wednesday with three counts of child molestation for alleged sexual abuse of three girls between 1992 and 2007.

Police and charges say Aaron McAllister, 59, of the 8700 block of Kathlyn Drive, abused three relatives younger than 9. 

Charges say McAllister abused one of the victims between 1992 and 1997, another between 2004 and 2007, and a third between 2006 and 2007.

The alleged abuse was at two different homes in Kinloch, police said.

Police say no others have reported being abused by McAllister, but police ask anyone who believes they have suffered abuse to call police at 314-615-8625.

A judge set McAllister's bail at $250,000 cash-only. There was no lawyer for him listed in court records.

Aaron McAllister

Aaron McAllister was charged Sept. 16, 2020, with three counts of child molestation.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports