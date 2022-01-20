Berkeley man gets 17-year prison term in 2015 homicide

CLAYTON — A Berkeley man was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison after admitting to fatally shooting a man in 2015.
Joseph B. Cooper, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 2015 fatal shooting of Ehrman "Lonny" Davis IV.
Cooper admitted killing Davis, 45, in the 8400 block of Bayberry Drive with a shotgun. Cooper entered a blind plea without a deal with prosecutors, according to a news release from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prosecutors asked for a 20-year term.
Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr accepted Cooper's pleas and sentenced him to the 17-year term.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
