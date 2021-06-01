Berkeley man gets 25-year term in murder of his brother

CLAYTON — A Berkeley man convicted in April of murdering his brother was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Joseph Walsh gave Robert J. Moses, 61, the 25-year term on convictions for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2015 shooting death of Kenneth Moses, 51, at their home in the 6700 block of Olaf Drive.

Moses stood trial in April for the second time on the charges because a hung jury in October 2019 prompted a mistrial.

Kenneth Moses was in the living room playing music when he and his brother started arguing about the noise, authorities said. Their nephew testified that he saw Robert Moses walk down a hall to retrieve a gun, then heard a struggle followed by two gunshots. The nephew said he ran toward the shots and saw Kenneth Moses fall to the floor.

Kenneth Moses died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found a loaded revolver containing two spent shell casings underneath a couch pillow.

Robert Moses received a 29-year prison term in 1993 after a jury found him guilty of assault, armed criminal action and trespassing, court records say. He was on parole when he was arrested for killing his brother.

