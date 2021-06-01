 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berkeley man gets 25-year term in murder of his brother
0 comments

Berkeley man gets 25-year term in murder of his brother

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A Berkeley man convicted in April of murdering his brother was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Joseph Walsh gave Robert J. Moses, 61, the 25-year term on convictions for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2015 shooting death of Kenneth Moses, 51, at their home in the 6700 block of Olaf Drive. 

Robert J. Moses

Robert J. Moses, of Berkeley, stood trial on charges of murdering his brother on Aug. 11, 2015.

Moses stood trial in April for the second time on the charges because a hung jury in October 2019 prompted a mistrial.

Kenneth Moses was in the living room playing music when he and his brother started arguing about the noise, authorities said. Their nephew testified that he saw Robert Moses walk down a hall to retrieve a gun, then heard a struggle followed by two gunshots. The nephew said he ran toward the shots and saw Kenneth Moses fall to the floor.

Kenneth Moses died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found a loaded revolver containing two spent shell casings underneath a couch pillow.

Robert Moses received a 29-year prison term in 1993 after a jury found him guilty of assault, armed criminal action and trespassing, court records say. He was on parole when he was arrested for killing his brother.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look Back with Tim O'Neil: The Great Cyclone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports