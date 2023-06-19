CLAYTON – A Berkeley man was found guilty Friday in the 2018 shooting deaths of two people — including a utility worker struck by a stray bullet on the job.

Lonnell Lewis-Jones, 31, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and two counts of second-degree assault in a Feb. 22, 2018, shooting stemming from an argument over a car blocking a driveway in Berkeley.

One man involved in the argument, William Dortch, 27, of St. Ann, was killed. A utility worker, Frank Langston, 55, was struck in the hip by a stray bullet as he stood nearby on a concrete mixer’s ladder. He had just delivered a load of concrete to a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District project for his employer, Raineri Ready Mix of St. Louis.

Assistant prosecutor Robert Steele said in court that both Lewis-Jones and his brother Mequall "Mickey" West-Jones pulled out guns and fired multiple shots.

"There was no regard for life. None," Steele told the jury. "It looked like Bonnie & Clyde over a parking space."

West-Jones was a co-defendant in the case and pleaded guilty in August 2021 to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to six concurrent life terms in prison plus 10 more years. A life sentence in Missouri is calculated at 30 years before someone is eligible for parole.

Lewis-Jones' four-day trial last week included testimony from detectives and eyewitnesses to the shooting who identified Lewis-Jones, including a neighbor who was working from home at the time and saw the fight.

Lewis-Jones told police after the shooting that he arrived at a home in a residential area north of Airport Road and east of Interstate 170 in Berkeley where he found his girlfriend in a fight with several other women over the parking. He told officers he didn't hear any gunshots.

The shooting happened several blocks away in the 8200 block of Canyon Drive.

Lewis-Jones told detectives that after the shooting he went to the home of a friend named "Babycakes," but was never able to give police a name or address for the person.

"It's nonsense," Steele told the jury. "There is no Babycakes."

Public defender Steven Lewis said there was little connecting Lewis-Jones to the shooting. Lewis highlighted that lineups used by police for one witness to identify Lewis-Jones included photos of all people she knew except for him.

A trial in the case was initially set to begin in February, but St. Louis County prosecutors dismissed and refiled the charges when one eyewitness they subpoenaed could not appear for the trial. A second eyewitness to the crime died before the case came to trial, according to the office.

Langston, the utility worker, was an avid motorcyclist and a longtime member of the Kirkwood-based Royal Crown Motorcycle Club. His wife told the Post-Dispatch in 2018 that they were inseparable and had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary at a steakhouse a couple of days before he was shot.

His wife, Sharon Langston, said her husband “was my best friend" when West-Jones was sentenced.

“He was just an innocent victim,” she said of her husband. “And now my friend is gone, and I want to let (West-Jones) know I forgive him and ask the lord to take that hate from me.”

Lewis-Jones is set to be sentenced Aug. 11.