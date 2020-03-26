Berkeley officer happens upon man mortally wounded in street

BERKELEY — A police officer patrolling Berkeley on Wednesday night happened upon a man shot in the street.

Police say the victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The victim was found about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jonas Place. He had been shot at least once, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the homicide.

Police released no information about a possible motive or suspect in the killing.

