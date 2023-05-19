ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday arrested a teenage murder suspect who is charged with killing a Berkeley woman and injuring two people earlier this month.

Emonne Dillon, 19, is being held in the St. Louis County jail on $500,000 cash bail. Dillon lives in the 8500 block of Red Fir Drive in Berkeley.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Dillon on Thursday with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree assault and other felonies.

On May 2, officers found Jayla Farr, 21, lying in a driveway in the 10400 block of Halls Ferry Road. The two surviving victims — an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy — were found inside a home.

Farr lived in Berkeley on Abbott Drive.

Witnesses told police they saw Dillon shoot the three victims, and continue firing shots into the home, according to court documents.

Police had been called to the home on Halls Ferry Road just before 9:30 p.m. that night after several people got into a fight. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the teenage boy was treated for minor injuries, and the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Dillon was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in April 2022 in St. Louis County. According to court records, he twice failed to show up in court for a hearing. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Dillon after his second failure-to-appear April 24, 2023. Nine days later, Farr was slain.