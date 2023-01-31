 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkeley turns to Major Case Squad to investigate man’s shooting death

  • 0

BERKELEY — A man was shot to death early Tuesday in Berkeley, and the city's police force has asked the Major Case Squad to help investigate the killing.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue, a few blocks north of Airport Road. The victim's name hasn't been released.

The man, who was shot more than once, died at a hospital.

Police went to Busiek Avenue after getting a call about shots fired there about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, said Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department.

Bayles is a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, a regional team of detectives pulled from several police agencies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News