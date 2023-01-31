Berkeley turns to Major Case Squad to investigate man's shooting death

BERKELEY — A man was shot to death early Tuesday in Berkeley, and the city's police force has asked the Major Case Squad to help investigate the killing.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue, a few blocks north of Airport Road. The victim's name hasn't been released.

The man, who was shot more than once, died at a hospital.

Police went to Busiek Avenue after getting a call about shots fired there about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, said Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department.

Bayles is a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, a regional team of detectives pulled from several police agencies.