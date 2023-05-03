This story has been update with the victim's identity.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was killed and two people, including a teenage boy, were injured in a triple shooting Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Halls Ferry Road after several people got into a fight outside a home there.

Officers found Jayla Farr, 21, dead outside the home and the two surviving victims — an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy — inside.

Police haven't said if they have a suspect.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the teenage boy was treated for minor injuries, and the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Farr lived in Berkeley on Abbott Drive.