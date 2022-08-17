Bethalto man killed in two-vehicle crash in Madison County

BETHALTO — A Bethalto man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County.

He was identified Wednesday by Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn as Jeffrey R. Hasenjaeger, 63.

Hasenjaeger died at the scene of the crash on Highway 3 at Seventh Street in Hartford. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Hasenjaeger was driving a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup truck south on Highway 3. His truck turned onto Seventh Street into the path of an oncoming vehicle, Nonn said in a release.

The pickup truck collided with the oncoming vehicle. No one in the other car was hurt, said Shane P. Liley, chief investigator with the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Liley said Hasenjaeger was wearing a seat belt and died of blunt force chest and abdominal trauma. Liley said investigators don't know why Hasenjaeger pulled into the path of the oncoming vehicle.