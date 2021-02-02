Bethalto woman charged with felony DUI in fatal crash

BELLEVILLE — A Madison County woman was charged Tuesday with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection to the death of a 31-year-old Cahokia man in November.

Ashley Roever, 32, of Bethalto, was charged with the felony more than two months after she was involved in a Nov. 14 crash that killed Toshorn Napper, according to county prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege Roever was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra on Illinois Route 3 in Sauget, Illinois, when she struck the rear of a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Napper while it was stopped at a railway crossing.

Napper was pronounced dead at the scene. Roever was not in custody by Tuesday afternoon, according to an announcement of the charges from the office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric.

Roever's bail was set Tuesday at $50,000.

The case was investigated by Sauget police and the Illinois State Police.

Erin Heffernan • 314-340-8145 @erinheff on Twitter eheffernan@post-dispatch.com