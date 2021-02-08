Bi-State board rejects push to rearm MetroLink security guards

ST. LOUIS — A move to rearm MetroLink’s security personnel was rejected Monday by the board of the agency overseeing the light-rail line, eight days after the fatal shooting of a guard at the Delmar Loop station.
Bi-State Development Agency commissioners voted 7-2 against reversing a decision made last April to no longer allow MetroLink’s security employees and contracted security guards to carry guns, limiting that role to police.
“If this officer had a firearm, maybe he would be alive today,” said commissioner Derrick Cox of Madison County, who made the rearming motion.
Cox was referring to guard James Cook, a former Marine who worked for a private security firm under contract to Bi-State. He was fatally shot Jan. 31 on the platform at the Delmar Loop station.
Last week Nathaniel M. Smith, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of Cook.
Other board members said taking such a vote was premature. Two commissioners, Sam Gladney of St. Louis County and Nate Johnson of St. Louis, said they wanted to hear from Bi-State’s police partners on the issue.
Herb Simmons, a commissioner from St. Clair County, said the issue first needs a lot more discussion with the agency’s security team. Simmons said he would have supported a motion asking for further deliberation.
“This is a very tragic thing that took place,” Simmons said. “I just think haste makes waste.”
The vote came after Taulby Roach, Bi-State’s president and CEO, reiterated his position that arming anyone other than police on MetroLink is barred by both the interstate compact under which Bi-State operates and Missouri law.
He said guns are carried by police and sheriff’s deputies who provide the highest level of security on MetroLink.
“There must be a badge behind them,” Roach said of guns. “That’s it; that’s what the law says.”
Cox said he couldn’t understand how the agency could abruptly switch its position after many years of allowing guards to carry guns.
“How all of a sudden is it illegal?” he asked.
Bi-State last week said weapons were carried by guards for at least a decade but did not provide further details.
Roach has declined to provide previous Bi-State officials’ legal rationale for allowing security personnel to have guns.
Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch, now a county councilman, has said former Bi-State officials reasoned that security guards who were ex-police officers could carry weapons while patrolling the trains. Fitch says he agrees with Roach’s legal interpretation.
Cox said if it isn't legal for guards to carry guns on MetroLink, Bi-State should lobby to get federal and state law changed to allow it.
Cox’s motion called for the rearming of guards after getting “a high degree” of weapons training. He said guns can serve to protect the guards and also as a deterrent to “stop these bad guys.”
“When they know that’s nothing going to happen to them, they just run wild,” Cox said.
Board chairwoman Rose Windmiller asked the board’s general counsel, Barbara Enneking, about legal issues involved. Enneking said “given the ... history of the organization and our different posture today,” she preferred to discuss the matter in a closed executive session. She added that “there are legal liability ramifications.”
The meeting Monday was of the board’s six-person safety and security committee although nine of the board’s 10 commissioners took part in the discussion and vote. Cox’s motion was for the committee to recommend that the board allow guards to be rearmed.
A MetroLink security guard was shot and killed just after 10 a.m. Sunday at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.