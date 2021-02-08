Bi-State board rejects push to rearm MetroLink security guards

“This is a very tragic thing that took place,” Simmons said. “I just think haste makes waste.”

The vote came after Taulby Roach, Bi-State’s president and CEO, reiterated his position that arming anyone other than police on MetroLink is barred by both the interstate compact under which Bi-State operates and Missouri law.

He said guns are carried by police and sheriff’s deputies who provide the highest level of security on MetroLink.

“There must be a badge behind them,” Roach said of guns. “That’s it; that’s what the law says.”

Cox said he couldn’t understand how the agency could abruptly switch its position after many years of allowing guards to carry guns.

“How all of a sudden is it illegal?” he asked.

Bi-State last week said weapons were carried by guards for at least a decade but did not provide further details.

Roach has declined to provide previous Bi-State officials’ legal rationale for allowing security personnel to have guns.