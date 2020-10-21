Bi-state chase includes carjacking of gardener in Troy, Illinois

TROY, Ill. — Authorities in the bi-state area are sorting out a wild crime spree overnight that included a police chase and a carjacking in which a burglary suspect commandeered a gardener's truck.

It all began about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a Walgreens at 102 Vandalia St. in Edwardsville was burglarized. Maryville police a short time later stopped the suspects in a car and arrested the driver. But as he was being arrested, his passenger jumped into the driver's seat and sped away, heading toward Troy, Illinois, on Highway 162, police said.

There, at a roundabout in the road, the fleeing suspect went straight instead of turning, and crashed, Troy police Chief Brad Parsons said. The suspect ran from the scene and officers were unable to immediately find him.

Hours later, a construction crew showed up at a job site at a duplex on Gliddon Boulevard and found the man hiding inside. There was an altercation between the suspect and the workers and the suspect ran to another part of the neighborhood and stole a gardener's truck, Parsons said.