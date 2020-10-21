Bi-state chase includes carjacking of gardener in Troy, Illinois

TROY, Ill. — Authorities in the bi-state area are sorting out a wild crime spree overnight that included a police chase and a carjacking in which a burglary suspect commandeered a gardener's truck.
It all began about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when a Walgreens at 102 Vandalia St. in Edwardsville was burglarized. Maryville police a short time later stopped the suspects in a car and arrested the driver. But as he was being arrested, his passenger jumped into the driver's seat and sped away, heading toward Troy, Illinois, on Highway 162, police said.
There, at a roundabout in the road, the fleeing suspect went straight instead of turning, and crashed, Troy police Chief Brad Parsons said. The suspect ran from the scene and officers were unable to immediately find him.
Hours later, a construction crew showed up at a job site at a duplex on Gliddon Boulevard and found the man hiding inside. There was an altercation between the suspect and the workers and the suspect ran to another part of the neighborhood and stole a gardener's truck, Parsons said.
The gardener told police that the man ran toward him yelling, jumped into the driver's seat and drove away, with the gardener in the back of the truck. The suspect drove toward Glen Carbon and the gardener managed to jump off at some point, police said. He was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment for serious injuries.
"He was pretty shaken up and injured," Parsons said.
The chief said the pursuit, still unfolding around 8 a.m., came into Missouri. St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said a suspect was arrested near Delmar Boulevard and Whittier Street and turned over to the custody of Illinois police.
No additional information was immediately available on the two suspects.
