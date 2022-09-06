Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run near Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after he was hit on Tuesday by a car that did not stop in south St. Louis, police said.
The man, who was riding a bicycle, was hit shortly before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and South Grand Boulevard in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, police said. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police described the car that hit the man as a "newer model Kia."
Earlier this summer, less than half a mile down Grand Boulevard from Tuesday's scene, another hit-and-run by an unknown driver in a black SUV killed 67-year-old Hamed Khalil.
South Grand Boulevard business district leaders and the surrounding community have recently advocated for more traffic enforcement in the area.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.