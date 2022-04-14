Bicyclist killed after collision with box truck in Clayton-Tamm neighborhood

UPDATED to correct that victim was on a bicycle

ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist died Thursday morning after he collided with a box truck in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.

The crash was reported at Manchester and Tamm avenues just before 9 a.m., said fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

Lt. Paul Lauer, commander of the police department's Traffic Safety Division, said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle south on Tamm. At the intersection with Manchester, a box truck heading west on Manchester collided with the bike.

Lauer said investigators are trying to find out if the bicyclist stopped at a stop sign.

The man who died ended up about 130 feet from the intersection, Lauer said. He was wearing a helmet, knee pads and gloves.

Callers to 911 reported that a motorcyclist was hit, another caller said it was a pedestrian. But Lauer said it was a bicycle powered by a battery.

Check back for updates.

