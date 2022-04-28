Biden commutes sentences of 2 St. Louis men

ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden on Wednesday granted clemency to 75 people serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses, two of whom are from St. Louis.

The president commuted the sentences of David C. Frazier and Byron James Miller. The two men will now continue to serve their sentences in home confinement for one more year.

"As I laid out in my comprehensive strategy to reduce gun crime, helping those who served their time return to their families and become contributing members of their communities is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and decrease crime," Biden wrote in a prepared statement.

Frazier was charged in May 2013 with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine and maintaining a drug involved premises.

He pleaded guilty in October 2013 to all three counts without a plea agreement, according to court records.

A judge in May 2014 sentenced him to 12 years in prison followed by five years supervised release.

Miller was charged in Missouri in 1996 with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of cocaine. He was then charged in Illinois in 1998 with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of heroin in a federal prison.

Between the two cases and one sentence reduction in 2019, Miller was sentenced to serve approximately 40 years in prison and 11 years supervised release.

Both men will still serve the entirety of their supervised release sentences.

This was the first time Biden exercised the presidential power of granting clemency.

"While today’s announcement marks important progress, my Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans," Biden wrote.

