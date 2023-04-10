ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare on Monday announced it is expanding its free gun lock pilot program at St. Louis Children's Hospital to more than 20 locations after a record-setting 163 children were treated there for gunshot wounds in 2022.

Pediatric gunshot injuries spiked at Children's during the pandemic, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. At least 26 children in the region died of gunfire in 2022, according to a Post-Dispatch database.

The paper has covered at least 16 shootings involving children through March 26 this year; eight were fatal.

The hospital's gun lock program began in 2021 and has since given out more than 5,000 free gun locks, mostly from "no questions asked" baskets in the emergency room. A gun lock is most commonly a cable inserted through the chamber and out the magazine well to prevent the trigger from being pulled.

"I think access is a big issue," said Dr. Lindsay Clukies, a Washington University emergency physician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. "You know, a lot of people say, 'Oh, I teach my child not to touch a firearm if they see it.' But we know through data that is not enough. Children are curious and it's developmentally appropriate to touch things, to feel things and to get into things."

The circumstances in each shooting are different, but most often Clukies said they are preventable.

Clukies said a team of doctors, nurses, social workers and other professionals worked to launch a pilot program in which every family that came into the Children's Hospital emergency room — for ailments ranging from colds to gunshot wounds — was asked about guns in their homes and how they were being stored.

Those with firearms in the home were offered free gun locks.

The hospital followed up with the families who took a free gun lock and reported about two thirds said they were using it.

"So we are now offering free gun locks, no questions asked, in all emergency departments BJC-wide in Illinois and Missouri," Clukies said.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death for children nationwide, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.

"To be honest, we weren't sure of the reactions we were going to get," Clukies said of launching the firearm screening project. "I think all of us were shocked with how positive the reactions were.

"Families were just so grateful," she continued. "I think most people in the back of their head know they are supposed to keep their firearm locked, but I think the ease of us handing them the gun lock to do so, just made it a little bit more real for families."