BJC outpatient center, portions of Central West End without power Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Over 800 Ameren customers in the Central West End were without power for nearly two hours Monday afternoon, including the Barnes-Jewish Center for Outpatient Health.

Ameren’s power outage map indicated the outage began at 12:45 p.m. 

A BJC spokeswoman confirmed the outage at the outpatient center and said power was back on in portions of the Center for Outpatient Health just after 2 p.m.

An Ameren spokesman said the cause of the outage is still under investigation, adding that all but one customer had their power restored as of 2:30 p.m.

