Black history mural on Washington University campus vandalized with racist symbols

The mural titled “The Story That Never Ends” was created by six local artists before the start of 2020 fall classes, according to the university’s Student Life newspaper. The artists “worked together to create the vibrant and emotionally stirring Underpass mural, bringing a message of social justice to the space.”

Figures who were depicted included Homer G. Phillips, a Black civil rights attorney murdered in the 1930s after advocating for medical care for Black residents; Annie Malone, who made a fortune selling hair-care products and founded the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home; and Dr. Robert L. Williams, a former Washington University professor who coined the term “ebonics.”

The mural also included other prominent figures in Black history such as the late U.S. senator and civil rights activist John Lewis; and actor and playwright Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero in Marvel’s “Black Panther” film and died just as the mural was being created.

The letter described the mural as a source of pride and inspiration for the community.