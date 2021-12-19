Black history mural on Washington University campus vandalized with racist symbols

ST. LOUIS — A mural on Washington University’s campus depicting prominent Black people was vandalized late Saturday with racist symbols, university officials said Sunday.
The mural is painted on the wall of a pedestrian tunnel known as “South 40 Underpass” that connects dorms along Forsyth Boulevard to the rest of campus.
“This is horrifying and distressing. We’re shocked and saddened by this hateful act on our campus,” wrote four top university officials, including Chancellor Andrew Martin, in a letter Sunday to students and staff.
According to the letter, students reported the vandalism to university officials Saturday night.
“As soon as we learned of this incident, we began to mobilize to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural and found that students had already worked quickly to cover them,” the officials wrote.
A “small group of unknown individuals” painted over faces of the Black figures and added the name and symbol of a “known white supremacist group,” the letter stated.
“There are cameras in the area and we’re hopeful that we will be able to identify and hold these individuals responsible for their disgraceful actions.”
The mural titled “The Story That Never Ends” was created by six local artists before the start of 2020 fall classes, according to the university’s Student Life newspaper. The artists “worked together to create the vibrant and emotionally stirring Underpass mural, bringing a message of social justice to the space.”
Figures who were depicted included Homer G. Phillips, a Black civil rights attorney murdered in the 1930s after advocating for medical care for Black residents; Annie Malone, who made a fortune selling hair-care products and founded the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home; and Dr. Robert L. Williams, a former Washington University professor who coined the term “ebonics.”
The mural also included other prominent figures in Black history such as the late U.S. senator and civil rights activist John Lewis; and actor and playwright Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero in Marvel’s “Black Panther” film and died just as the mural was being created.
The letter described the mural as a source of pride and inspiration for the community.
“We will not let this act of cowardice deter us from celebrating our rich cultural histories, especially the outstanding contributions of people who have led the way toward greater equity and understanding,” officials wrote.
They called the incident a painful reminder that much work remains in creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and safe.
“Let us say again, so there is absolutely no room for doubt: Washington University stands unequivocally against hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and discrimination in any form,” the letter read. “There is no place on our campus for these behaviors and this type of harmful action will not be tolerated or ignored.”