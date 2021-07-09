Black Jack man charged with child abuse ordered to jail after assault accusation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Black Jack man charged with child abuse in the case of a seriously injured baby was ordered to report to jail in St. Louis County on Friday after prosecutors said he assaulted the victim's mother earlier this month.

Jordan Adams, 22, had his bond revoked Friday in St. Louis County Circuit Court and was in custody later that day, prosecutors said. Adams was charged in May with abuse or neglect of a child causing serious physical injury after he and the victim's mother took an injured 6-month-old to an area hospital. The child, who police said had been left alone with Adams for a few minutes, was found to have two fractured arms and a fractured skull. Doctors said the injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall, which police said is what Adams described.

Adams had been ordered to stay away from the victim and mother as a condition of his earlier release on home detention, but during a hearing Friday, prosecutors said he assaulted the woman on July 2 and contacted her again the next day.

Court records did not disclose what relationship Adams had with the baby or their mother.

If found guilty, Adams could face at least five years in prison.

An attorney for Adams did not immediately return request for comment on Friday.

